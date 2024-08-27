Pune Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Dahi Handi 2024 Celebrations; Check Alternate Routes

The Pune city traffic police made temporary changes in traffic movement across the city, considering the Dahi Handi celebrations on Tuesday, August 27.According to the new arrangements, traffic diversion will take place on arterial roads comprising Chhatrapati Shivaji Road, Laxmi Road, Bajirao Road, and Tilak Road, with some portions closed for traffic following crowd gatherings post 5 pm. The order issued by DCP (traffic) Amol Zende stated that traffic restrictions will be in force till the Dahi Handis are broken and the programmes end, after which the roads will be cleared for traffic. From 5 pm in the evening till the conclusion of the festival, traffic changes will be effective on Chhatrapati Shivaji Road, Tilak Road, Laxmi Road, and Bajirao Road.

The roads will be closed to traffic and vehicles will be diverted to alternative routes. Vehicles heading towards motorists going to Shivajinagar via Bajirao Road from Puram Chowk on Tilak Road have been advised to go via Tilak Road. Vehicles heading towards the Pune Municipal Corporation building from Sa Go Barve Chowk should proceed via Jangli Maharaj Road and Jhansi Ki Rani Chowk. Also, traffic from Budhwar Peth Chowk towards Appa Balwant Chowk will be one-way. While vehicles from Appa Balwant Chowk towards Budhwar Chowk will be restricted and have been advised to proceed to their destination via Bajirao Road.Zende said, “The traffic arrangements are temporary and will remain in force till the end of Dahi Handi functions. Citizens are requested to follow the orders and seek alternate routes to reach their respective destinations.” Pune traffic police have urged residents to plan their travel routes accordingly and expect some delays during the peak festive hours. As the festive spirit of ‘Gokulashtami’ takes over the city, the local police stations and civic bodies have already issued safety guidelines for the celebrations.

Major roads, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Road, Tilak Road, Laxmi Road, and Bajirao Road will be closed for traffic. Commuters traveling from Shivaji Road to Swargate will be diverted via SG Barve Chowk, Jangli Maharaj Road, Khandoji Baba Chowk and can then take either Tilak Road or Shastri Road. Vehicles from Bajirao Road to Shivajinagar via Puram Chowk will be diverted via Tilak Road and Fergusson College Road.

Commuters can also travel to Senadatt Chowk from Puram Chowk. To go from SG Barve Chowk to Pune Municipal Corporation, people will have to take the Jangali Maharaj Road route and take a left from Jhansi Chi Rani Chowk. The traffic will be one-way from Budhwar Chowk to Appa Balwant Chowk.

Traffic will not be allowed from Rameshwar Chowk to Shanipar and commuters will be asked to take alternate routes. The traffic route from Sonya Maruti Chowk to Seva Sadan Chowk via Laxmi Road will be put on hold and vehicles will be diverted from Sonya Maruti Chowk and towards Phadke Haud.

Traffic from Shivaji Road going towards Ganesh Road via Jijamata Chowk and then to Daruwala Bridge will be diverted via Gadgil Statue, Kumbharves Chowk, Pawale Chowk and Old Sat Toti Police chowki.

Traffic on Ganesh Road will be closed from Daruwala Bridge. Vehicles that need to travel to Devjibaba Chowk and Phadke Haud will be diverted via Apollo Talkies, Narpatgiri Chowk, Daruwala Bridge and Doodh Bhatti.