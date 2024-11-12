Pune Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of PM Modi’s Rally; Check Alternate Routes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Pune on Tuesday will lead to temporary traffic flow changes on several major roads, as announced by the city’s traffic police. PM Modi is set to address a gathering at SP College Ground around 5 pm in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates and its allies for the upcoming assembly elections.

Traffic Restrictions for PM Modi’s Rally in Pune:

Kelkar Road: Traffic will be one-way from Tilak Chowk to Bhide Bridge Junction. Commuters are advised to turn left at Z Bridge and then right at Bhide Bridge Junction.

Garud Ganpati Chowk: Access to Bhide Bridge Chowk from Garud Ganpati Chowk will be restricted. Vehicles should turn left at Garud Ganpati Chowk and make a U-turn at Tilak Chowk to bypass the closure.

Deccan to Kelkar Road: Entry from Deccan via Bhide Bridge to Kelkar Road is prohibited. Drivers should use Riverside Road as an alternative.

NS Phadke Chowk: Entry from NS Phadke Chowk to Nath Pai Chowk is closed. Motorists can reach their destination via Nilayam Bridge and Sinhagad Road.

Ambil Odha Junction: Entry via Babura Ghule Road is closed. Alternative route available through Joggers Park Road and Shastri Road.

Heavy Vehicle Restrictions for PM Modi’s Rally in Pune:

To reduce congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow during the event, heavy vehicles will be restricted on the following major roads:

Solapur Road

Ahmednagar Road

Alandi Road

Old Pune-Mumbai Highway

Aundh Road

Baner Road

Pashan Road

Paud Road

Karve Road

Sinhagad Road

Satara Road

Saswad Road

Lohegaon Road

These restrictions aim to minimize disruption for daily commuters while enhancing safety and security for PM Modi’s visit.