Pune Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory for Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Jayanti 2025; Check Route Diversions

The Pune Traffic Police has issued advisory for commuters for the upcoming Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Jayanti 2025. In view of large gathering expected at major routes in in the city on August 1, 2025, police have announced temporary closure and diversions for several routes for smooth traffic. These regulations will effective from 7 am on Friday.

The commemorative event, which sees thousands of devotees, cultural groups, and political party workers visiting the Annabhau Sathe statue at Sarasbaug and assembling along Balaji Vishwanath Path from Jedhe Chowk to Sarasbaug, is expected to draw significant crowds from early morning.

Key Road Closures and Diversions:

Jedhe Chowk to Sarasbaug: All vehicular movement from Jedhe Chowk towards Sarasbaug will remain suspended. Commuters heading to Sinhgad Road from Jedhe Chowk must use Satara Road via Volga Chowk, Mitramandal Chowk, Savarkar Chowk to reach Sinhgad Road.

Flyover Restriction: Vehicles on the “Y” junction flyover at Jedhe Chowk heading towards Sarasbaug will be stopped. Those coming from Katraj should turn left at Laxminarayan (Volga) Chowk to reach their destination, avoiding the flyover.

Vega Centre to Sarasbaug (Grade Separator): The grade separator between Vega Centre and Sarasbaug will be closed. Vehicles should divert via Ghorpade Peth Garden, Rashtrabhushan Chowk, and Hirabag Chowk.

Savarkar Chowk to Puram Chowk: Vehicular traffic from Savarkar Chowk to Puram Chowk will be closed. Use alternative routes through Dandekar Bridge, Nath Pai Chowk, and Tilak Road.

Dandekar Bridge / Sinhgad Junction to Savarkar Chowk: No entry for vehicles from Dandekar Bridge or Sinhgad Junction towards Savarkar Chowk; take alternate routes as above.

Puram Chowk to Jedhe Chowk: Two-way traffic will be allowed along this stretch as needed, from 15:00 until midnight, to ease congestion.

Nilayam Bridge: Traffic entering Savarkar Chowk via Nilayam Bridge may be routed through Parvati Gaon as required.

Shivaji Road and Seven Loves Chowk: Diversions will be in place as needed, with traffic reroutes communicated on-site based on crowd size and movement.

Parking for Two-Wheelers: Followers approaching Savarkar Chowk from Satara Road via Mitramandal Chowk are advised to park their two-wheelers at Patil Plaza to ease congestion.

Essential services, including fire brigade, ambulances, and police vehicles, are exempt from these restrictions. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav stated that the arrangements are made under the powers vested by the Maharashtra Government and the Motor Vehicles Act to ensure safety and order during the celebrations.

Motorists are urged to cooperate with authorities, plan alternate routes, and utilize public transportation where possible to avoid inconvenience on August 1.