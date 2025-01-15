Pune Traffic Update: Temporary Diversions Between Chandrama Chowk and Holkar Bridge in Yerawada For Army Day Parade

A temporary vehicular diversion has been planned by Pune Traffic Police between Chandrama Chowk and Holkar Bridge in Yerawada on Wednesday, January 15 to avoid congestion in view of the Army Day Parade in the region. Several VIP guests, including Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior Indian Army officers, were expected to visit.

Traffic Diversions:

Traffic from Shahadawalbaba Chowk towards Chandrama Chowk (towards Khadki) will remain closed for vehicles. Vehicles from Vishrantwadi via Chandrama Chowk towards Khadki will not be allowed.

Alternative Routes:

Vehicles can go from Shahadawalbaba Chowk to Engineering College Chowk to the desired destination. Vishrantwadi to BEG to Old Holkar Bridge from where motorists can reach their desired destination. Khadki Bazaar to Bopodi Chowk to Tank Road from where motorists can head to their destination.

Restrictions on Heavy Vehicles:

All types of heavy vehicles are prohibited on routes leading to Holkar Bridge from 6 am to 10 pm on Wednesday, January 15.

No Vehicle Zone:

No vehicles will be allowed to travel from Alandi Road Junction to Chandrama Chowk and Chandrama Chowk to Holkar Bridge today.