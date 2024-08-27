Pune Traffic Update: Vehicular Diversions After 5 PM for Dahi Handi Celebrations; Check Details

Pune Traffic Police has issued an advisory for vehicular movement across the city on Tuesday, August 27, in view of Dahi Handi celebrations. According to the police, traffic diverted to alternate roads, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Road, Laxmi Road, Bajirao Road, and Tilak Road. Some roads will also be closed for vehicular traffic as the Govindas will gather after 5 PM today.

Amol Zende, the DCP traffic, states in the order that the restrictions will be in place until the Dahi Handis are broken and the end of the programme, after which the roads will be cleared for traffic. From 5 pm till the conclusion of the festival, traffic changes will be effective on Chhatrapati Shivaji Road, Tilak Road, Laxmi Road, and Bajirao Road.

Certain roads will also be close to vehicles and will be diverted to alternate routes given in the advisory. Vehicles heading towards Motorists going to Shivajinagar via Bajirao Road from Puram Chowk on Tilak Road have been advised to go via Tilak Road. Vehicles heading towards the Pune Municipal Corporation building from Sa Go Barve Chowk should proceed via Jangli Maharaj Road and Jhansi Ki Rani Chowk.

Pune Police Traffic Advisory

Also, traffic from Budhwar Peth Chowk towards Appa Balwant Chowk will be one-way. Vehicles from Appa Balwant Chowk towards Budhwar Chowk will be restricted and have been advised to proceed to their destination via Bajirao Road.

“The traffic arrangements are temporary and will remain in force till the end of Dahi Handi functions. Citizens are requested to follow the orders and seek alternate routes to reach their respective destinations,” said Zende.

Roads Closed During Dahi Handi Celebrations Are:

Rameshwar Chowk to Shanipar Chowk in Mandai.

Sonya Maruti Chowk to Seva Sadan Chowk on Laxmi Road.

Lal Mahal Chowk to Gotiram Bhaiyya Chowk on Chhatrapati Shivaji Road, Mandai.

Daruwala Pool Chowk to Ganesh Road, Lal Mahal Chowk.