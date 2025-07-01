Pune Tragedy: 1 Dead, 3 Injured as Slab of Under-Construction Building Collapses in Camp Area

Pune, Maharashtra (July 1, 2025): One person died, and three others were injured when a slab from an under-construction building collapsed in the Camp area of Pune on Tuesday. According to the media reports, construction work was ongoing when the slab suddenly gave way. Four workers fell from the structure as a result. One worker died on the spot. The other three were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Maharashtra | One dead, three injured when the slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Camp area of Pune city. More details awaited: Pune City Police official

