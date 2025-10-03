Pune Tragedy: 12-Year-Old Dies After Being Trapped in Lift; Probe Underway

Pune: Minor boy died after getting trapped in a lift at Ram Smruti Cooperative Society in the Charholi Budruk area of the city. Incident occurred around 5 pm on Thursday, October 1, 2025, officials got a call about a child being trapped inside a lift.

Following the call team went on the spot, when boy was found stuck between the third and fourth floors. Victim's lower part was pressed between the lift car and the shaft wall police said on Friday. According to PTI, fire personnel first broke open the lift control room door and disconnected the power supply to prevent any further movement, then lowered the lift and extricated the child.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital but died during treatment, according to an official. The exact sequence of events and the cause of the lift malfunction are under investigation. Earlier, similar incident took place in Pune’s Wagholi area on Tuesday, September 15, when a lift suddenly collapsed inside a residential building.

Six people, including three women, two men, and a young child, were trapped inside during the fall. The chilling moment was captured on CCTV footage, which later went viral and left many viewers stunned. The video shows the lift losing control and descending rapidly. Though the situation caused panic, all occupants miraculously walked out without injuries. The incident has raised several concerns regarding building safety and the upkeep of lifts in residential complexes.