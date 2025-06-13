Pune Tragedy: 13-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Panshet Dam During Morning Bath

A 13-year-old boy tragically drowned in Panshet Dam. He was originally from Rajasthan and had recently come to Pune to spend his vacation with relatives. Unfortunately, he drowned in the dam during the early hours of June 13. According to reports, the boy has been identified as Sohanlal Lakhmaram Raika (age 13). He had gone to Panshet Dam this morning for a bath. However, due to being unaware of the water depth, he accidentally slipped into the canal and drowned.

Sohanlal was a native of the Pali tehsil in Rajasthan. His family members are deeply shocked and saddened by the incident. According to Velhe Police, as soon as the incident was reported, the Haveli and Velhe Disaster Management teams launched an intensive rescue operation. After several hours of searching, the body was recovered from the water. Further investigation is currently underway.