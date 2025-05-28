Pune Tragedy: 23-Year-Old Student Crushed to Death by Municipal Garbage Truck in Vishrantwadi

Pune, Maharashtra (May 28, 2025): A 23-year-old college student died on the spot Tuesday afternoon after a Pune Municipal Corporation garbage dumper hit her two-wheeler in the Vishrantwadi area. According to the media reports, the victim was identified as Ekta Bharat Patel, a resident of Vidyanagar in Pimple Gurav. She was a student at a college in Lohgaon.

The accident took place around 1.30 pm when Ekta was riding towards Yerwada Central Jail. As she neared the Commerzone company area, a municipal dumper struck her vehicle. The collision caused her to fall under the wheels of the truck. Vishrantwadi Police reached the scene soon after and arrested the dumper driver. He was identified as 38-year-old Tryambak Sherkhane from Aundh.

Read Also | Pune Accident: Tempo Driver Injured After Vehicle Rams Into Roadside Post (Watch Video)

Police sent Ekta’s body to Sassoon General Hospital for a postmortem. An investigation into the case is ongoing. This incident adds to a rising number of fatal accidents involving municipal garbage vehicles. According to the reports, many such cases have been linked to driver negligence.