Pune Tragedy: 55-Year-Old Woman and Son Killed After Being Hit by Car; Driver Arrested

Pune: In an tragic road accident 55-year-old woman and her son died after getting hit by a car near Bhor area. Deceased identified as Nanda Dhavale and her son, Amrut both resident of Telwadi village in Bhor. According to TOI woman and her son had reached their farm on a motorcycle around 1pm on Wednesday. Amrut parked the motorcycle along the road, and as he and his mother stood beside it, a car hit them.

On Thursday evening Pune rural police arrested a car driver from Kharadi on the charge of causing the death of the woman and her son due to negligence. After the accident, the driver fled the scene. Area residents transported the woman and her son to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police traced the driver to Kharadi in Pune and arrested him on Thursday. The investigation is ongoing.

In separate incident, at least 28 people were injured when a pickup vehicle carrying devotees to Koregaon Bhima overturned on the Alandi–Markal road on Thursday, January 1, 2026. The accident took place around 10.45 a.m near Markal village after the driver lost control of the vehicle near a cable company office. The pickup was travelling from Kuruli village in Khed taluka to Koregaon Bhima, where the passengers were going to pay tribute at the Vijay Stambh.

The vehicle was carrying devotees from Kuruli and nearby Sonawane Vasti. As the vehicle entered the Markal area, it suddenly swerved and overturned on the road. People living nearby and other travellers rushed to help the injured.