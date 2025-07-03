Pune Tragedy: 7-Month Pregnant Woman Dies by Suicide in Kondhwa

A deeply unfortunate incident took place in Pune’s Kondhwa area on Wednesday afternoon (July 2). A seven-month pregnant woman died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence. The deceased has been identified as Khajura Suresh Sunar, aged 19. The incident has caused widespread sorrow in the local community. The woman and her husband were residents of Nepal and had been living in the Kondhwa area on rent for the past few months. The husband worked as a security guard while the woman was a homemaker. As per routine, after her husband left for work, the woman reportedly took the extreme step at home during the afternoon hours. When her husband returned in the evening, he knocked several times on the door but received no response. Growing concerned, he broke open the door and found his wife hanging.

He immediately informed the Kondhwa Police Station. Police personnel rushed to the scene, took down the body, and sent it to Sassoon Hospital for a post-mortem examination. During the investigation, police found a note at the house. According to officials, the note read: "I am tired of life. I have no complaints against anyone."

Kondhwa police are further investigating the matter to determine the reason behind the suicide. The incident has cast a shadow of grief over the area and reignited conversations around mental health and the psychological stress faced by pregnant women.