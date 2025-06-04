Pune Tragedy: Child Dies from Electric Shock Incident in Nana Peth

A shocking incident took place in Pune's Nana Peth near Doke Talim, where a 8-year-old girl died after receiving an electric shock from a streetlight pole. In attempt to save the girl a bus driver passing by noticed the incident and quickly used a wooden pole to separate the children from the source of the shock.Both were rushed to a private hospital for treatment, but unfortunately the girl scummed to injuries, while man is currently in stable condition.

The deceased has been identified as Sayali Dambe (8), a resident of the Doke Talim area in Nana Peth. According to information received from local resident Sayali and a group of children were playing in the Doke Talim area on Sunday afternoon. During play, Sayali came into contact with an electric pole near Inamdar Chowk, which had live current passing through it. Sayali and another boy received electric shocks as a result.

The electrocution of a girl has brought grief to Nana Peth, prompting the Samarth Police Station to register a case of accidental death. Senior Inspector Umesh Gitte stated that MSEDCL and Pune Municipal Corporation officials have been contacted for reports on the incident. A thorough investigation will be conducted based on MSEDCL's report, and further action will be taken.