Pune Tragedy: Former Deputy Sarpanch Dies in Bee Attack in Navlakh Umbre, Pimpri Chinchwad

A tragic incident took place in Navlakh Umbre village near Pimpri-Chinchwad area, Pune where Former Deputy Sarpanch Hanumant Babusha Koyte died following a severe bee attack, while others got severely injured. The incident occurred on Monday morning when Koyte and three others went for on a morning walk near Ram Kada, Navlakh Umbre.

As per the police information, two individuals escaped the attack, but Koyte and two others, Datta Kadalak, Laxman Kadam, and Eknath Dhaibar (all residents of Navlakh Umbre), were injured. Koyte succumbed to his injuries while being transported to a private hospital in Somatane Phata.

Talegaon MIDC Police have registered a case of accidental death and Police Sub-Inspector Balasaheb Jagdale is investigating under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ranjit Jadhav.