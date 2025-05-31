Pune Tragedy: Four Schoolboys Drown While Swimming in Pazhar Lake Near Chakan

Pune, Maharashtra (May 31, 2025): A tragic incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when four minor boys drowned while swimming in Pazhar Lake near Kadachiwadi village in Chakan area. The boys suffered from breathlessness in the water and drowned. Their bodies were recovered with the help of local residents and police.

The boys who died have been identified as Omkar Babasaheb Hange, 13, currently residing in Martandnagar, Medankarwadi; Shlok Jagdish Mankar, 13, from Medankarwadi; Prasad Shankar Deshmukh, 13, from Medankarwadi; and Naitik Gopal More, 13, also from Medankarwadi. Their native places are in different districts including Beed, Amravati, Nanded, and Akola.

According to police reports, the boys left their homes around 11 am on Saturday to go swimming in the Pazhar Lake near Kadachiwadi village. While swimming, they experienced breathlessness and drowned. When they did not return home by afternoon, their relatives started searching for them.

The boys’ slippers and clothes were found on the shore of the lake. Locals and disaster response volunteers helped the police recover the bodies from the water. Police registered the case as accidental deaths and completed the formalities at the site.

The bodies were taken to Chakan Rural Hospital for post-mortem. Relatives broke down upon seeing the bodies. The tragic loss has caused deep grief to the families. The boys’ parents had moved from other districts to Chakan for livelihood and their children’s education. After the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the relatives for final rites.