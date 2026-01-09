Pune Tragedy: Motorcyclist Dies After Being Run Over by Tractor Trolley in Shirur Taluka

Pune: In an tragic road accident a motorcyclist died after being hit by a tractor carrying sugarcane on the Karde-Nimone road within the limits of Karde village. After collision biker fell and tragically tractor trolley's wheels ran over him. According to reports, this accident occurred on Thursday January 8, 2026 afternoon around around 2 PM .

Deceased has been identified as Kailas Maruti Gaikwad , resident of Nimone, Shirur taluka. According to the police, Kailas Gaikwad was traveling from Karde to Nimone on his motorcycle around 2 PM on Thursday. ​​At that time, a speeding tractor, transporting sugarcane to a private sugar factory, came from the opposite direction and hit Gaikwad's motorcycle. He fell, and the wheels of the tractor trolley ran over both his legs. In this incident sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, due to heavy bleeding, doctors declared him dead after examination.

A case has been registered against the unknown tractor driver for causing death due to negligence at the Shirur Police Station. Police Constable Pawar is conducting further investigation.