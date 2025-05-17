Pune Tragedy: Teen Girl Dies After Snake Bite, Family Alleges Medical Negligence

A teenage girl from Adgaon in Rajgurunagar, Pune, tragically died after being bitten by a snake, with her family alleging that the lack of timely medical treatment led to her death. The incident occurred on the morning of Friday, 16 May 2025. The deceased, Prajanal Gopale, was a Class XI student. Around 9:00 am, while collecting fodder from a pasture for her family's animals, she was bitten by a snake. Her family immediately rushed her to the Primary Health Center in Pait using a private vehicle. However, upon arrival, they were reportedly informed that no doctor was available at the center.

The family then took her to Chandoli Rural Hospital, where she arrived around 10:30 am. Doctors there administered initial treatment but, given the severity of the venom, decided she needed to be transferred to YCM Hospital for intensive care. Unfortunately, Prajanal died on the way.

Her relatives allege that if she had received prompt and adequate treatment at the Primary Health Center, her life might have been saved. When contacted, Taluka Medical Officer Dr. Vilas Mane claimed that the patient had not come to the Pait Primary Health Center, contradicting the family's account.