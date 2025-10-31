Pune Tragedy: Woman Drowns in Underground Water Tank in Chinchwad Society

In a shocking incident, a 52-year-old woman died after reportedly drowning in an underground water tank at a residential society in Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad on Friday. The deceased, identified as Asha Sanjay Gawli, was a resident of Durga Residency in Mohan Nagar, Chinchwad. According to preliminary reports, she accidentally fell into the drinking water tank while filling water in the morning. Residents immediately alerted the authorities, and police teams rushed to the spot. The body was later sent to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri for a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Officials stated that the incident occurred within the premises of the building, where residents routinely use the tank for daily water needs. Police suspect Gawli may have slipped due to a wet surface while collecting water, though foul play has not been ruled out. The Chinchwad police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a thorough investigation. Forensic experts have also been called to examine the tank and surrounding area. Residents of the society expressed shock and grief over the tragic accident.

This unfortunate case is reminiscent of a similar incident reported from Pune’s Fursungi area last year. A 25-year-old woman, identified as Kausalya Mukesh Chavan of Dugad Chawl in Handewadi, was found dead inside a water tank. Police investigations revealed she had left home early without informing her family. When a tanker driver noticed an obstruction while filling water, he opened the lid and discovered her body. The eerie similarity between both incidents has raised concerns about safety measures around water tanks in residential societies.