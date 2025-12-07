Pune Tragedy: Worker Dies After Firm’s Industrial Shed Collapses at Bhosari MIDC

Pune: In an tragic accident worker died after a shed of private company in Bhosari MIDC collapsed. This incident occurred on Saturday December 6, 2025 evening. Deceased worker identified as Maruti Bhalerao was working at a private company’s construction site adjacent to the Modern Metal Services firm at the J Block in Bhosari MIDC.

According to Indian Express reports, A Modern Metal Services industrial shed collapsed at a construction site around 4:45 pm, according to the Pimpri Chinchwad fire brigade. Fire teams from Nehru Nagar, Pimpri, and Bhosari responded to the scene and used a backhoe loader to clear rubble, suspecting buried workers.

Vikas Todarmal, fire officer, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, reported that one injured worker was rescued and hospitalized. However, senior police inspector Ganesh Jamdar of Bhosari MIDC police station stated that the worker, Bhalerao, was pronounced dead at the hospital. An accidental death report has been filed, and further investigation is underway.