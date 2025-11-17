Pune Train Accident: 3 Teenagers Killed After Being Hit by Train Near Manjari Budruk

Pune Train Accident News: Three teenagers died in a railway accident near Gopalpatti in Manjari Budruk on Sunday night. They were hit by a Pune–Daund DEMU local train around 8:30 p.m., shortly after it departed from Pune Junction. The victims have been identified as Prathamesh Nitin Tinde (18) from Kalepadal, Tanmay Mahendra Tupe (18) and Tushar Shinde (19), both from Gopalpatti.

Initial reports suggest the teenagers were on or near the tracks when the train struck them. According to the reports, five friends were near the railway tracks when the train struck them. Three died on the spot, while the other two managed to escape and fled the scene.

Hadapsar police and railway authorities arrived at the scene after the accident. They conducted a site inspection and sent the bodies to Sassoon Hospital for postmortem.

A police official said the incident has been registered as an accidental death at Hadapsar police station. Investigations are underway to determine why the victims were near the tracks and how the accident occurred. There are no CCTV cameras in the area, so the full circumstances of the accident will be known after the investigation.