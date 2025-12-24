Pune Train Accident: Woman, 4-Year-Old Son Killed After Being Hit by Train at Kasarwadi Railway Station

Pune Train Accident: A woman and her four-year-old son were killed after being hit by a train while crossing railway tracks at Kasarwadi railway station late Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 21. The victims were identified as Kavita Arjun Chavan, 30, and her son Aarav Arjun Chavan, 4. They were residents of Shiroli village in Khed taluka.

The Chavan family is originally from Akkalkot and had moved to Chakan a few years ago for work. Arjun Chavan is employed with a private company in Chakan. Kavita was a homemaker.

The family had traveled to their native place four days earlier to attend a religious ceremony. While returning by train, they got down at Kasarwadi railway station. Kavita and Aarav were crossing the tracks when a train hit them, killing both on the spot.

Despite the presence of a foot overbridge at the station, several people continue to risk their lives by crossing the tracks directly. Many accidents have occurred due to such unsafe practices.

Railway authorities have repeatedly issued warnings. However, commuters often ignore them and attempt to cross the tracks instead of using the bridge. This negligence continues to result in fatal accidents. The incident at Kasarwadi is one such case, which claimed the lives of a mother and her young son.