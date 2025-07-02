Pune: Tree Falls on PMPML Bus in Pimpri-Chinchwad; All Passengers Safe, No Injuries Reported

Passengers of a PMPML (Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited) bus had a narrow escape on Tuesday when a tree suddenly fell on the vehicle in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area. The incident took place during the day, while the bus was on its regular route. Fortunately, no passengers or the driver were injured in the incident.

The bus sustained minor damage, but all onboard were safely evacuated. Local authorities and PMPML officials arrived at the spot soon after the mishap. The fallen tree was cleared, and traffic was restored in the area.An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the tree fall. Authorities are also expected to assess other trees in the vicinity to avoid similar incidents in the future.

