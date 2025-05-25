Pune Triple Murder: Woman, Two Kids Burned Alive in Ranjangaon

Pune, Maharashtra (May 25, 2025): A horrifying case of triple murder has come to light from the Ranjangaon-Khandale area in Pune district, where a woman and her two children were allegedly burned alive. The brutal killings have shocked the region and created an atmosphere of fear in the area.

According to police, the incident took place near Khandala top within the limits of Ranjangaon village. An unidentified person is suspected of murdering a woman and her two young children before setting them on fire. The woman is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old. The children are estimated to be about four years and one-and-a-half years old.

The charred bodies were found near the Grovel company premises along the Ahilyanagar highway. Workers heading to duty on Sunday morning noticed the partially burned bodies and immediately informed police.

Ranjangaon police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Preliminary investigations confirmed the victims include one woman, a young boy and a girl. Police suspect they were brought to the location from elsewhere and doused with petrol before being set on fire. Due to rain, the fire did not spread fully, leaving the bodies half burned.

Police said the identities of the victims are yet to be confirmed. Efforts are underway to collect information about missing persons in nearby areas. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and other technical evidence from the scene. The local crime branch is assisting in the probe.

Police have registered a case and begun a detailed investigation. The gruesome nature of the crime has caused outrage among residents, with many expressing fear and anger. Police said they are confident of arresting the culprits soon.