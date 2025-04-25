Pune: Truck Falls Into 200-Feet Gorge Near Katraj Tunnel, Trapped Driver Rescued by Fire Brigade

A serious accident occurred near the Katraj Juna tunnel on Thursday evening when a truck veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge. The incident took place around 4 PM, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. Upon receiving information at the fire brigade control room, a fire engine from the Katraj unit and a rescue van from the headquarters were quickly dispatched to the site. When the rescue team arrived, they found the truck approximately 200 feet down in the gorge, with the driver trapped and injured.

After analyzing the situation fire personnel swiftly swung into action. After establishing communication and consoling the injured man, they successfully rescued him and sent him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The rescue operation was carried out under the leadership of fire officers Pradeep Khedekar and Tandel Vasant Bhilare, with the dedicated efforts of team members Vijay Gosavi, driver Bandu Gogavale, Ubed Sheikh, firemen Kiran Patil, Akshay Devkar, Mayur Kate, Prashant Kumbhar, Ketan Bhoir, Mangesh Khandale, Akshay Shinde, Kishore Takle, and Anwar Sheikh.

As per the reports truck was reportedly traveling from Satara towards Pune when the mishap occurred. The injured driver has been identified as Vikas Rasal, a 32-year-old resident of Latur.