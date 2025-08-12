Pune: Two Bangladeshi Women Detained for Illegal Stay in Katraj

Pune, Maharashtra (August 12, 2025): The crime branch’s special squad arrested two Bangladeshi women living illegally in Sukhsagar Nagar, Katraj area on Friday, August 8. The women were identified as Musammad Sony Abdul Samad Khatun (22) and Monira Begum (19). Both are originally from Gujia village in Bogura district, Bangladesh.

Police officers Amol Ghavate and Prafull More received information about the illegal stay of some Bangladeshi women in the Sukhsagar area. After the team took the two women into custody and questioned them, their identity documents and birth certificates from Bangladesh were found. It was confirmed that both had entered India illegally.

Meanwhile, a special squad was formed to take action against Bangladeshi citizens living illegally. So far, eight Bangladeshi nationals have been detained. After completing legal procedures, these Bangladeshi citizens will be sent back to their home country.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Additional Police Commissioner of Crime Branch Pankaj Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner Nikhil Pingale, and Assistant Commissioner Rajendra Mulik.

Police inspector Wahid Pathan, sub-inspector Digambar Kokate, and staff members Rajendra Nalawade, Kanifnath Karkhele, Amol Ghavate, Ganesh Thorat, Prafull More, Bharat Gundwad, Ganesh Mane, Sarjerao Sargar, Shivaji Satpute, Sheetal Jamdade, and Neha Tapkir conducted the operation.