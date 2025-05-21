Pune: Two Hoardings Collapse, 15 Trees Uprooted Due to Heavy Rains

Intense rainfall accompanied by strong winds led to several incidents in Pune and surrounding areas on Tuesday night, May 20. Two large advertisement hoardings and at least 15 trees were uprooted due to the sudden downpour. Unseasonal rains in the city caused traffic jams at several junctions due to waterlogging, which disturbed the daily routine of the residents.

At least seven motorcycles were trapped underneath the hoardings in the Sanaswadi area on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road. Another huge hoarding collapsed on Porwal Road in Dhanori due to the gusty winds. No injuries or casualties were reported in either incident.

Also Read | Mumbai: Two Injured After Tree Falls in Powai Due to Heavy Rains (Watch Video).

After receiving the information, the Pune fire department and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) teams reached the sites and started clearing debris from fallen trees and hoardings late on Tuesday to clear the traffic.

According to the Pune Fire Brigade, 15 tree-fall incidents were reported from areas including Yerawada, Koregaon Park, Dhanori, Tingrenagar, Erandwane, Devachi Uruli, Bavdhan, Mukundnagar, Kalepadal, Kale Borate Nagar, Hadapsar, and Fatimanagar.

Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall in Pimpri Chinchwad has caused several tree collapse incidents, disrupting daily life. Fire department teams are actively working to clear the fallen trees pic.twitter.com/QxGCzBmSnG — IANS (@ians_india) May 20, 2025

Meanwhile, wall collapse incidents were reported at Dhankawadi and Tin Hatti Chowk. No casualties were reported in these cases either. 12 calls related to tree collapses and two distress calls related to waterlogging were also reported from the Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the next 48 hours. It forecasts continued rainfall with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in parts of the Pune district.