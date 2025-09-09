Pune: Two Members Dhol-Tasha Team Arrested For Harassing Female Journalist on Ganesh Visarjan Day

Pune: Police have arrested two accused for allegedly misbehaving with a female journalist on immersion day. Complainant female journalist was covering the immersion ceremony at around 7:15 pm on Saturday (6th). This incident took place at Belbag Chowk, a female journalist filed a complaint in this regard at the Faraskhana police station. According to information, case was registered against the players under sections 74, 75 (1), 352, 3 (5) of the Indian Penal Code.

At that time, a player from the Trital Dhol-Tasha team pulled an iron trolley. The female journalist asked him about it as the wheel went off her foot. Then the player argued with the female journalist and pushed her. He behaved indecently with her. The colleague who was with the female journalist asked the musician for an answer. Then the musician and his colleague pushed him. His glasses were broken in the beating.

The two musicians from the dhol troupe abused them. After that, the female journalist filed a complaint with the police. A case has been registered against two musicians from the dhol-tasha troupe in this case, and Police Sub-Inspector Poonam Patil is investigating.