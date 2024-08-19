Pune: Two People Drown in Indrayani River in Pimpri Chinchwad, Search Underway
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 19, 2024 12:28 PM2024-08-19T12:28:27+5:302024-08-19T12:28:48+5:30
Two people drowned in the Indrayani River in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad. The incident occurred on Monday morning, August 19, when the fire brigade received a call that children drowned in a river in the Moshi area of Pimpri Chinchwad. The local police and the fire department reached the spot, and a Search operation was underway. More details are awaited.