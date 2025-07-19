Pune: Two Police Officials Caught Accepting Rs 30,000 Bribe to Favour Crime Suspect in Ravet

Pimpri: Anti-Corruption Department caught Two people from Ravet police station red-handed demanding bribe to avoid arrest of suspect in crime. This incident took place on Friday July 18 and constable Rajshree Ravi Ghode and Assistant Police Constable Rakesh Shantaram Palande have been detained. The investigation of the case is being carried out by Constable Rajshree Ghode. In order not to arrest the suspect in the relevant crime, Ghode demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant to send a charge sheet with errors that would benefit the suspect in the charge sheet filed against him.

After that, the complainant gave this information to the Anti-Corruption Department on Thursday. According to the information given by Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Anti-Corruption Department, Satish Walke, the complainant is a lawyer by profession. A case has been registered against his client at Ravet police station.

The team verified the demand for bribe before a panel as per the complaint. Ghode initially demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 to help. After a compromise, it was decided to pay Rs 30,000, and it was also found that Assistant Police Constable Palande encouraged Ghode's demand for bribe. After verifying the bribe demand, a trap was laid on Friday. She was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant at Ravet Police Station. After that, Palande was taken into custody from his house. The work of registering a case against the two at Ravet Police Station continued till late at night.