Pune: Two thieves steal donation box from the temple in just 30 seconds

A donation box was stolen from the Durgamata temple in Talegaon Dabhade, Pune, by two unidentified thieves. The thieves travelled some distance before breaking open the donation box and stealing the money. The incident was captured on CCTV. Talegaon Dabhade police are looking into the matter further. This occurred three days ago in the early morning.

All of this has been recorded on CCTV, and the police are looking into it further. The amount of money in the donation box is yet to be determined.