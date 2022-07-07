Pune: Using umbrella while driving can send you to jail

With the onset of monsoon, there is a big problem for those who travel by bike every day. Getting to school, college, or work on time is a must. If it rains then it is late. So many people try to travel with an umbrella. Because the umbrella is convenient to keep in the office or in school, college. However, how to hold an umbrella while driving, either by having someone sit in the back seat and holding an umbrella, or by traveling with an umbrella in one hand, are extremely dangerous for two-wheelers. So if you are caught by the police during such a dangerous journey, you may get a direct cell, not a fine.



Drivers are driving in compliance with traffic rules. However, in the rainy season the situation changes. To protect against a sudden downpour, a cyclist often travels with an umbrella over his head. It is dangerous to travel like this. This is because the wind blows the umbrella and the other driver is afraid of getting into an accident. Moreover, there is no denying the possibility of another passing driver being seriously injured by an umbrella. Roads are slippery in the rainy season. In this condition, speeding two-wheelers cause accidents by flying umbrellas. So to avoid this, if you don't have a raincoat, you travel with an umbrella or plastic sheet over your head. Doing so is also dangerous.

Take care of these things when driving in the rain

Avoid driving when it is raining.

If you step on the road, cover the building. Drive very slowly if it is very messy

If the tires of the vehicle are smooth, replace them immediately

A helmet must be used

Wear a raincoat when you go out.

A bag should also be suitable for keeping a raincoat.

Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act provides for penalties for dangerous driving. Traveling under an umbrella is covered by this law. Therefore, if you travel with an umbrella, you will be charged under Section 184. The case is heard in court and the person concerned is sentenced.