Pune: Vehicle thief nabbed by Bharti Vidyapeeth police

Theft of vehicles has grown under the jurisdiction of the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station. To find the vehicle thief, the senior officials put Assistant Police Inspector Amol Rasal and Police Sub-Inspector Dhiraj Gupta in charge of the investigative team.



Officers from the investigation team and police constables Abhijit Jadhav, Rahul Tambe, and Nilesh Dhamdere from Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station were patrolling within the limits of Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station when they found the accused, Rajesh Prakash Paralkar (aged 30), near the road in front of Kadam Plaza on Satara Road. Since the rickshaw MH12NW9102 of Sukhsagar Nagar, Katraj, Pune was located in his possession, the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police confirmed that the vehicle was stolen under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code 818/2022, the rickshaw was seized, and the accused Paralkar was imprisoned.