Pune Violence: 20–21 People Detained in Overnight Raid in Yavat After Clashes; Curfew Continues in City

Police detained around 20 to 21 people during the overnight raid in Pune's Yavat area after some vehicles and shops were vandalised during the violence that broke out over objectionable posts on a social media platform. The police said a total of five offences have been registered against the culprits involved in creating a law and order situation in Yavat Police Station.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ganesh Biradar, said, "Police have listed more than 150 names and we have received some video footage and CCTV footage as evidence against them. We have detained a total of 20-21 people so far."

"We have footage of 16-17 people, we are arresting them for an inquiry into that crime. The atmosphere of the city and the village is becoming normal now. Schools are open, and medical facilities are open," he added.

A clash erupted between two groups on Friday after an alleged objectionable post on WhatsApp posted by a youth, which has provoked the opposite community, led to violence. Mob vandalised shops, vehicles and other properties, prompting police to use teargas and lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

After that, a curfew was imposed in the area, and its implementation is still ongoing in this city. Ganesh Biradar said, "A Drone survey is going on in the city. We are making announcements and requesting people to maintain peace, but no untoward incident has been reported since yesterday."

According to reports, the objectionable post was allegedly related to a Hindu religious figure on WhatsApp. The post went viral on Friday afternoon, sparking tension in the area, which was already tense due to past incidents involving the desecration of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

During the afternoon, a mob gathered at the village and vandalised a bakery, set a vehicle on fire, and damaged other properties. Police said that the accused who posted the objectionable post was not a permanent resident of Yavat and has been arrested. The accused was temporarily staying with his grandmother for some time after moving to Nanded district.

NCP-SP MLA Pawar attacked Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the incident. He said it was no time to look at his ministry. He condemned the incident by saying that he is against such people who do such things.

Speaking with the news agency ANI, Pawar stated further that Hindus and Muslims came together and went to the police station to complain against the accused and demanded action.

On the situation in Yavat, NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar says, "The law and order situation in the state is very bad because the Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has no time to look at his ministry it seems. Some days ago, a statue of a tall person whom we…"

"Residents of that area are together, but later on, some political people came and spoke at a very low level or aggressively, and they tried to disturb the law and order situation there. Then some person somewhere did a tweet, after which the situation went out of control," Pawar added.