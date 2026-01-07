Pune: Viral Video Shows Friends Trapped on Balcony at 3 am Using Blinkit Delivery to Sneak Back Home (Watch)

A late-night misadventure involving a young man from Pune and his friend has taken social media by storm. The duo found themselves accidentally locked out on their own balcony at around 3 am and had to think fast to escape the awkward situation. Instead of waking their sleeping parents and inviting chaos, they came up with an unusual yet clever solution. Their quick thinking, combined with a sense of humour, helped them turn a potentially stressful moment into a light-hearted incident that has now gone viral across platforms.

The incident came to light after Mihir Gahukar from Pune shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “We got stuck on our own balcony at 3 am, so we did this.” According to the video, Mihir and his friend had stepped out onto the balcony for a brief moment when the door accidentally locked behind them. Inside the house, Mihir’s parents were fast asleep. Waking them up in the middle of the night would have led to confusion, scolding, and unnecessary drama, prompting the two friends to quietly devise an alternative plan.

With no immediate way back inside, the friends decided to place an order on Blinkit as a last-resort idea. Once the delivery agent arrived outside the building, they called him and carefully explained their strange predicament. The video shows Mihir calmly guiding the delivery boy over the phone, explaining where the house key was kept, how to unlock the main door, and how to enter the house silently without disturbing anyone. The detailed instructions highlighted both their desperation and their creativity in handling the situation.

Within minutes, the delivery agent successfully entered the house and reached the balcony, rescuing the stranded friends. The moment he appeared, both Mihir and his friend burst into laughter, relieved that their plan had worked. Since then, the video has attracted a flood of humorous reactions online. Many users joked about what might have happened if the parents had woken up and spotted a delivery boy inside their home at dawn, making the incident even more entertaining for viewers.