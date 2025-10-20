Pune: Wanawadi Police Bust Illegal Cockfighting Ring, Arrest Six; Rs 5.11 Lakh Worth Items Seized

Pune, Maharashtra (October 20, 2025): Police in Wanawadi arrested six people for illegal cockfighting in an open area near Empress Garden in Ghorpadi. Officers seized six roosters, five mobile phones, three motorcycles, bags and Rs. 2,580 in cash. The total value of the recovered items is around Rs. 5.11 lakh. The arrested include Amol Sadashiv Khurd (47); Mangesh Appa Chavan (55); Nikhil Manish Tribhuwan (20); Sachin Sadashiv Kamble (42); and Pranesh Ganesh Param (27).

According to the reports, a case has been registered against the individuals at Wanowrie Police Station under Section 12(B) of the Maharashtra Gambling Prevention Act and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The accused were produced before the court, which ordered them to be held in judicial custody.

Police said the suspects were organizing cockfights and encouraging spectators to place bets. Officers from the Wanawadi police investigation team, including Gopal Madne and Amol Pilane, conducted a planned raid and caught the accused in the act.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional Police Commissioner Manoj Patil, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rajkumar Shinde, and Assistant Commissioner Dhanyakumar Godse. Senior Inspector Bhausaheb Patil and other officers from the crime branch were involved in the raid, including Vijaykumar Doke, Umakant Mahadik, Daya Shegar, Mahesh Gadhave, Amol Pilane, Atul Gaikwad, Abhijit Chavan, Yatin Bhosle, Ashish Kamble, Gopal Madne, Balaji Waghmare, Vishnu Sutar, Amol Gaikwad, Vitthal Chormole, Arshad Sayyed and Sujata Phulsundar.