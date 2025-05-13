Pune Water Crisis: 213 Tankers Deployed Across Division, Ambegaon Gets 21

The scorching summer has severely impacted drinking water availability across the four districts of the Pune division. Currently, 213 water tankers are supplying drinking water to 1,249 households, 208 villages, approximately 3.7 lakh citizens, and 2.65 lakh animals in the region.

Pune district has deployed the highest number of tankers in the division, with 83 currently in operation. In Ambegaon taluka alone, 21 tankers are providing water to 41,440 residents. Meanwhile, in Maan taluka of Satara district, 51 tankers are supplying drinking water to 71,750 people and 49,000 animals—marking the highest taluka-wise coverage.

The Pune division began experiencing the brunt of summer in March, leading to a steady drying up of water sources. As a result, both government and private tankers have been deployed to meet the growing demand for drinking water. All districts in the division—except Kolhapur—namely Pune, Satara, Sangli, and Solapur, have resorted to tanker supply for residents and livestock. There has been a marked increase in the number of water tankers deployed in April and May compared to March, highlighting the worsening water crisis amid the ongoing heatwave.