Pune Water Crisis: PMC Announces Weekly Water Cuts, Issues Area-Wise Schedule

Water crises hovers over Pune as the water level in lakes and reservoirs in the city is depleted day by day due to the increase in summer temperature, and water evaporates. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has officially announced a weekly water cut that means supply will be suspended for a day in a week in a respective area. The supply will be from Vadagaon Water Purification Centre.

The affected areas are Dhayari, Suncity, Vadgaon Budruk, Hingne, Sahakurnagar, Dhankawadi, Balajinagar, Ambegaon Pathar, Dattanagar, Santoshnagar, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Agam Mandir, Katraj, and Kondhwa.

Over the past several months, residents in these districts of Pune have faced unannounced water cuts. The PMC has now formalised the timetable to streamline water distribution and improve planning for affected Punekars. Due to high consumption, the water supply has increased by 25%. The city has been witnessing temperatures of over 40 degrees since last week, and the IMD has estimated a heat wave in the city for the next few weeks.

On Monday, there will be no water supply in Balajinagar, Paware Hospital, Katraj, Utkarshanagar, Gujarwasti, Katraj Talav area, Kondhwa, Shantinagar and Sawant Colony.

On Tuesday, Suncity, Dhyari, Manikbaug, Vitthalwadi, Samarthnagar, Katraj Rajas Society, State Bank Colony, Kondhwa, Khadi Machine Chowk, Sinhagad College, and Kolte Patil Society will experience water cuts.

On Wednesday, Vadgaon Hingne, Peruchi Baug, Anand Nagar, Santosh Hall, Anand Vihar, Katraj and Amba Mata temple area will not get water supply.

On Thursday, there will be a water cut in Dhankawadi, Taljai Pathar, Rajmudra Society, Akshaynagar, Savarkar Nagar, Green Park, Sukhsagar Nagar and Nilaya Society areas.

On Friday, there will be no water supply in Ambegaon Pathar, Maharana Pratap Chowk, Dattanagar, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Jadhavnagar, Kondwa, Hill View Society, Kapilnagar, Agam Temple, Jambhulwadi Raod, Wonder City.

On Saturday, Rajiv Gandhi vasahat, Zambre Vasti, Ajmera Park, Kakade Vasti, Katraj, Kondhwa area, Mahaveer Nagar will face water cut.