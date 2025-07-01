Pune Water Crisis to Ease as Khadakwasla Cluster Dam Crosses 50 Percent Storage Mark

Punekars will finally get relief as the Khadakwasla Dam which is one of the key water source has reached a promising 63.60% storage as of July 1. This news has brought relied amid ongoing water concerns. The collection of all four major dams Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar, and Warasgaon hich supplies water to Pune has crossed the 50 percent mark and stands at 51.12%, higher than the 14.24% recorded on the same date last year.

Considering the rainy season ahead the Water levels are likely to increase now with more rains. Panshet, Temghar, and Warasgaon reservoirs are at 47.79%, 37.95%, and 55.78% capacity, respectively. With Pavana, Kasarsai, and Mulshi dams at 60.75%, 87.11%, and 57.70% capacity respectively, dam storage exceeding 50% ensures the city will no longer face water cuts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pune, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall expected to continue through July 4. The alert is part of a broader weather pattern affecting much of India’s western coast, bringing widespread rainfall and unstable conditions. With the monsoon intensifying, Pune and its surrounding regions are likely to witness persistent showers, leading to potential disruptions. Residents are advised to exercise caution, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas, as the risk of waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and reduced visibility remains high throughout the period.

The IMD has urged commuters to plan their travel with extra time in hand and avoid areas known to flood easily. Emergency services are likely to be on alert as the region prepares for a sustained spell of wet weather.