Pune Water Cut: City to Face Water Supply Shutdown on December 12 - Details Inside

Pune Water Cut: Pune city will face a complete water cut on Thursday, December 12, due to essential maintenance and repair work at multiple water treatment plants and pumping stations. The repair work includes electrical, pumping, and architectural maintenance and will affect several key areas across the city.

The maintenance work will take place at important locations, including the Parvati HLR tank area, which covers Sahakarnagar, Padmavati, Bibvewadi, Mukundnagar, Maharshinagar, Gangadham, Chintamaninagar, Lake Town, Shivtejnagar, and surrounding localities. The Bhama Askhed Water Center area will also be affected, including Lohgaon, Vimannagar, Vadgaon Sheri, Vishrantwadi, Phulenagar, Yerawada, Dhanori, and other nearby areas.

The Lashkar Jalkendra area, which includes the Ramtekdi Industrial Area, Syednagar, Haven Park, Gosavi Vasti, Kalepadal, Mundhwa, Malwadi, Koregaon Park, Satavwadi, Hadapsar, and areas along Solapur Road, will also experience disruptions. Additionally, the Chandni Chowk tank area in the Warje Treatment Plant jurisdiction will be affected, including Bhugaon Road, Bavdhan, Bhusari Colony, Charathisilp Society, Pooja Park, and Shantiban.

The Gandhi Bhavan tank area in the Warje Jalkendra jurisdiction, as well as the Pancard Club GSR tank area near Baner, Balewadi, Chakankar Mala, Pancard Club Road, and nearby areas, will also see interruptions. The SNDT (HLR) area, which includes Gokhalenagar, Oudh, Bopodi, Pune Vidyapith, Law College Road, Senapati Bapat Road, Prabhat Road, and surrounding localities, will be impacted as well.

Due to this maintenance work, water supply will be completely shut down for an entire day on December 12 in the affected areas. On the following day, Friday, December 13, residents may experience low water pressure and delays in supply during the morning hours.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to citizens to use water wisely and conserve it during this maintenance period.