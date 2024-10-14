Pune Water Cut: City to Face Water Supply Suspension on October 17 Due to Maintenance Work - Check Details Here

Pune, Maharashtra(October 14, 2024): Water supply will be suspended across Pune on Thursday, October 17, due to critical maintenance work across several water treatment centers and pumping stations.

The affected treatment centres include Khadakwasla Water Centre (New), New and Old Parvati Water Treatment Plants (MLR, HLR, and LLR Tank Premises), Lashkar Water Centre, and related areas, along with Bhama-Askhed, Vadgaon, and Warje Water Centres.

Additionally, on Friday, October 18, residents may experience delayed water supply and low pressure during the morning hours.

The disruption will impact several areas. In the Parvati MLR Tank Area, affected localities include Budhwar Peth, Thursday Peth, Kashewadi, Nana Peth, Somwar Peth, Lohia Nagar, Ghorpade Peth, and the Arun Vaidya Stadium area. The Parvati HLR Tank Area will affect Sahakar Nagar, Bibvewadi, Padmavati, Mukundnagar, Shivtejnagar, Upper and Lower Indiranagar, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Taljai, and Premnagar.

For the Parvati LLR Premises, areas like Deccan, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Rajendranagar, and Dattawadi will be impacted. The Lashkar Water Centre will affect the entire Hadapsar area, along with Ramtekdi, Wanwadi, Kondhwa, NIBM Road, Tadiwala Road, Pune Cantonment, and Yerwada.

Residents in the Bhama-Askhed Water Centre zone will see disruptions in Lohgaon, Vimannagar, Kalyaninagar, Vishrantwadi, and Phulenagar. The Vadgaon Water Centre will impact Hingane, Ambegaon, Warje, Dhankawadi, and the Bharti Vidyapeeth area. In the Chandni Chowk Tank Area, residents of Bavdhan, Sus Road, Baner, Bhusari Colony, and Pashan will be affected. The Gandhi Bhavan Tank Area will impact Kothrud, Warje Malwadi, Atul Nagar, and surrounding regions, while the Pancard Club GSR Tank Area will affect Baner, Balewadi, Viddate Vasti, and Pancard Club Road.

Residents are encouraged to store sufficient water in advance to minimize inconvenience during the maintenance period.