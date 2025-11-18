Pune Water Cut: Major Shutdown on November 20 as Multiple City Zones Face Full-Day Outage - Check Details Here

Several parts of Pune will face a complete water shutdown on Thursday, November 20, as the Water Supply Department carries out crucial infrastructure upgrades to connect a new pipeline. The work includes linking a major 3,000 mm pipeline that runs from the Khadakwasla Dam to the Parvati Water Treatment Plant. Due to this, residents across multiple neighbourhoods will not receive water for the entire day. Officials have stated that the water supply will gradually resume on Friday, November 21, though consumers should expect lower pressure as the system stabilises following the large-scale maintenance operation.

A wide range of areas will be affected by the planned Pune water cut. These include the Parvati MLR, HLR, and LLR tank zones, Vadgaon Water Treatment Plant, Rajiv Gandhi Pumping Station, Cantonment Water Works, Chikhali Water Works, and Warje Water Works for both phases. Other impacted locations are the Chandni Chowk Tank, Gandhi Bhavan Tank, Pancard Club GSR Tank, SNDT MLR and LLR tanks, Chatushrungi Tank, Holkar Water Works Tank, and the Khadakwasla Jackwell. Ganpati Matha, Old Warje Water Works, and booster stations in newly merged villages will also experience disruptions throughout the day.

The Water Supply Department has explained that the outage is necessary to safely integrate the newly installed pipeline into the existing network. As part of the work, two 1,400 mm pipelines will also be connected, requiring a complete shutdown to maintain safety standards. Department head Nandkumar Jagtap assured that the Bhama–Askhed Dam will continue supplying water to the Nagar Road belt without interruption. Residents in affected areas are advised to store adequate water in advance and use it sparingly during the shutdown. Officials emphasised that these upgrades are part of long-term efforts to strengthen Pune’s water infrastructure and support the city’s growing population.