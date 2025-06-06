Pune Water Cut News: Supply To Be Disrupted on June 12 Due to Maintenance Work; Check List of Affected Areas

PMC has announced the water cut in several parts of South Pune on June 12 2025 (Thursday). This water distruption is for maintenance work at Taware chowk. In this maintenance work includes connecting new pipelines to the main water line, installing valves at the Barge Water Purification Centre's tanks, and resolving distribution issues in Bhama Askhed project areas.

Following this residents are advised to make arrangement and the extend their cooperation during this period. On June their will be no water supply and June 13 the water supply will be restored but the pressure will be low in affected areas.

Affected Areas

On June 12, 2025, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be conducting repair and pipeline work, resulting in water supply interruptions in several areas. The following areas under the Warje Water Purification Centre will be affected:

Chandni Chowk Tank Region: Bavdhan (entire area), Bhugaon Road, Kokate Vasti, Sentin Hill Society, Madhuban Society, Right and Left Bhusari Colony, Chadawar, Chintamani Society, Guruganesh Nagar, Suraj Nagar, Sagar Colony, Bharati Nagar, Sarathi Shilp Society, Pooja Park, Shantiban Society, Dukkarkhindi area, Shastri Nagar, View Laxmi Nagar, and Paramhans Nagar. Also, Baner, Balewadi, Purna Pashan, Someshwarwadi, Sutarwadi, Nimhanmala, Lamhan Tanda, Mohan Nagar, Sus Road, Dhankude Vasti, Panchvati, Mhalunge, and Sus.

PAN Card Club GSR Tank Region: Baner, Balewadi, Baner Gavthan, Chakankar Mala, Pancard Club Road, Pallod Farm, Shinde Parkhe Vasti, Vidhate Vasti, Medipoint Road, Vijaynagar, Ambedkar Nagar, and Duttnagar.

Areas supplied by the Bhama Askhed Water Purification Project will also experience disruptions: Dhanori, Vadgaon Sheri, Kharadi, Viman Nagar, Vishrantwadi, Tingrenagar, Yerawada, Sanjay Park, Lohegaon, Borate Vasti, and Shejwal Park in Kharadi.Residents in these areas should use water carefully and prepare for the temporary water supply interruption.