Pune Water Cut: No Water Supply in Several Areas on July 3 Due to Urgent Repairs – Details Inside

Pune Water Cut News: Water supply will be shut down for an entire day on Thursday, July 3, 2025, due to urgent civil maintenance and repair work scheduled in the Agam Mandir foothill area, the Municipal Corporation announced on Wednesday. According to the civic body, water supply is likely to be restored on Friday, July 4, but residents may face delays and low pressure throughout the day.

Pune Municipal Corporation – Water Supply Disruption Notice

Due to urgent civil maintenance and repair work scheduled in the Agam Mandir foothill area on Thursday, 3rd July 2025, water supply will be shut down for the entire day in the areas mentioned below.

Areas that will face the disruption include Dattanagar, Telco Colony, Amrai up to Ambegaon Budruk, Dalvi Nagar, Waghjai Nagar, Aachal Farm Area, Pancham Nagar, Wadarvasti and surrounding areas, Santosh Nagar, Anjali Nagar, Mahavir Kunj, Wonder City, Section Society Area, Gurudwara Area, Ambegaon Khurd Gaothan and Jambhulwadi Road.

The civic body has appealed to residents to use water efficiently and cooperate during the maintenance period.

In a positive development, Punekars can expect some relief from the ongoing water crisis as water levels in key reservoirs have improved. As of July 1, Khadakwasla Dam has reached 63.60 percent storage, easing fears of continued shortages. The total storage across the four major dams that supply water to the city — Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Warasgaon — has crossed the 50 percent mark and now stands at 51.12 percent. This is significantly higher than the 14.24 percent recorded on the same date last year.

Other reservoirs have also shown promising levels. Panshet is at 47.79 percent, Temghar at 37.95 percent and Warasgaon at 55.78 percent. Additional sources such as Pavana, Kasarsai and Mulshi are at 60.75 percent, 87.11 percent and 57.70 percent respectively.