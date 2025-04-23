Pune Water Cut: PMC Announces Supply Disruption on April 24 in Several Areas; Check Details Here

Pune Water Cut News: The Pune Municipal Corporation has announced a full-day water cut on Thursday, April 24, across several areas of the city due to urgent repair and maintenance work. According to officials, the disruption is necessary to carry out structural maintenance at the water treatment plant on Pare Company Road and to fix a major leakage in the main pressure water line at Dhairi.

Temporary Water Supply Disruption



Due to Urgent Maintenance Work to Stop Leakage in the main pressure water pipeline at Old Dhayari and Immediate Structural Repair Work at Pare Company Road, there will be No Water Supply for the Entire Day on Thursday, 24th April 2025, pic.twitter.com/GEMrjI1EkJ — PMC Care (@PMCPune) April 22, 2025

The areas that will be affected include Pare Company Road, Ganesh Nagar, Limaye Nagar, Garmala, Gosavi Vasti, Barangani Mala, Dalvi Wadi, Kamble Vasti, Manas Area, Naik Ali, and all parts of Yashwant Vihar Buster. Lane numbers 10 to 34 on both A and B sides will also face cuts along with Raykar Nagar, Chavan Bang, and the Trimurti Hospital premises.

The PMC has advised residents to store adequate water in advance. It also warned that on Friday, April 25, the water supply may be delayed and pressure may remain low in the same areas as the system stabilizes after the repairs.