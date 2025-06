Pune Water Cut: PMC Announces Water Supply Suspension in THESE Areas on June 5

Pune Water Cut News: Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Water Supply Department has announced that water supply will be suspended in several parts of the city on Thursday, June 5, 2025. The suspension is due to repair and pipe connection work at Taware Chowk. Water pressure may remain low on Friday, June 6.

Affected areas include Taware Colony, Vavalkar Nagar, Satyam Nagar, Indraprastha Estate, Old Indiranagar Estate, Tresur Park, Gnanannagar Satyam Society, Rajendranagar, Taljai Vasahat, Upper Indiranagar, Maheshnagar, Anandnagar, Sukhsagarnagar area, Premnagar area, Gultekdi, Market Yard, and nearby parts.

Residents are advised to store sufficient water in advance and plan accordingly.