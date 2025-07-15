Pune Water Cut: Supply to Be Disrupted Full Day On 17th June; Check Complete List Of Affected Areas

Water supply in several parts of central, southern, and western Pune will be shut down on Thursday, July 17, due to urgent repair work at the main pipeline near the Parvati water purification plant. The repair aims to fix a significant leakage, and the disruption will affect areas served by the Old and New Parvati, Warje, and SNDT purification plants. According to PMC's Water Supply Department, maintenance will also be undertaken at various points including the Parvati MLR, HLR and LLR Tank Areas, the Parvati Tanker Point, and the SNDT Pumping Station. These works will require a full-day shutdown of water supply to ensure safety and proper execution.

As a result, areas under the Warje Water Center jurisdiction will not receive any water on July 17. These include the Chandni Chowk Tank Area, Gandhi Bhavan Tank Area, Pancard Club GSR Tank Area, SNDT (HLR and MLR), Chaturshrungi Tank Area, Pashan Pumping Station, Sus Gol Tank Area and the Old Warje Water Center Zone. Additionally, on Friday, July 18, some localities may experience delayed supply or low water pressure as operations are restored.



Under the Parvati Water Treatment Plant, the following regions will be affected:

Parvati MLR Tank Area: Budhwar Peth, Kashewadi, Quarter Gate Area, Ganj Peth, Guruwar Peth, Bhawani Peth, Nana Peth, Lohiyanagar, Arun Vaidya Stadium Area, Somwar Peth, Ghorpade Peth, Parvati Darshan, Mukundnagar and others.Parvati HLR Tank Area: Bibwewadi, parts of Mukundnagar, Sahakarnagar, Maharshinagar, Gangadham, Chintamaninagar Phase 1 & 2, Padmavati, Lake Town, Shivtejanagar, Upper Indiranagar, Lower Indiranagar, Mahesh Society, Bibwewadi Gaothan, Shelkevasti, Premnagar, Ambedkarnagar Dias Plot, Dhole Mala, Salisbury Park, Giridhar Bhavan Chowk, Thackeray Vasahat, Parvati Gaothan, Bhagyodaynagar, Shivnerinagar, Mithanagar, Kumar Prithvi, Survey No. 42 Kondhwa Khurd, Saibaba Nagar and near by areas.



Parvati LLR Tank Area: Shivajinagar, Deccan, Swargate, Rajendranagar, Dattawadi, and all Peth Areas



PMC has urged all residents in the affected regions to store enough water in advance and cooperate during the maintenance activity. “This work is necessary to ensure uninterrupted and efficient water supply in the future,” said Nandkishor Jagtap, Chief Engineer, PMC Water Supply Department.