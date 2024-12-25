Pune Water Cut: Supply To Be Suspended in THESE Areas on December 26; Check Details Here
Pune Water Cut on Thursday: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a water supply shutdown on Thursday, December 26. This will affect several areas due to essential maintenance work under the Parvati MLR water supply scheme.
🚨 Temporary Water Supply Disruption Alert— PMC Care (@PMCPune) December 25, 2024
This is to inform Pune citizens about an important maintenance activity:
The installation of a 450 mm butterfly valve on the pipeline of the Parvati MLR tank at Harkanagar, Bhawani Peth. pic.twitter.com/WbJd6X9WbR
The maintenance involves the installation of a 450 mm butterfly valve at Bhawani Peth and the connection of a 300 mm diameter pipe to 500 mm pipes. As a result, water will be unavailable throughout the day in the impacted areas.
Water supply is expected to resume late on Friday, December 27, although it may be at reduced pressure. The areas that will be affected include:
- Parvati MLR Tank
- Shankar Sheth Road
- Guruwar Peth
- Budhwar Peth
- Kashewadi
- Ganj Peth
- Bhawani Peth
- Lohia Nagar
- Arun Vaidya Stadium
- Laxminarayan Talkies Back Area
- Parts of Parvati Darshan and Mitra Mandal Colony
- Saras Baug
- Shivaji Road
- Mukund Nagar
- Maharshi Nagar
- Meenatai Thackeray Industrial Estate
- Apsara Talkies
- Shreyas Society
- Nearby localities
PMC has advised residents to store water in advance and cooperate during the maintenance work. For more information, citizens can contact their ward offices or visit the PMC official website.