Pune Water Cut: Supply To Be Suspended in THESE Areas on December 26; Check Details Here

Pune Water Cut on Thursday: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a water supply shutdown on Thursday, December 26. This will affect several areas due to essential maintenance work under the Parvati MLR water supply scheme.

🚨 Temporary Water Supply Disruption Alert

This is to inform Pune citizens about an important maintenance activity:

The installation of a 450 mm butterfly valve on the pipeline of the Parvati MLR tank at Harkanagar, Bhawani Peth.

The maintenance involves the installation of a 450 mm butterfly valve at Bhawani Peth and the connection of a 300 mm diameter pipe to 500 mm pipes. As a result, water will be unavailable throughout the day in the impacted areas.

Water supply is expected to resume late on Friday, December 27, although it may be at reduced pressure. The areas that will be affected include:

Parvati MLR Tank

Shankar Sheth Road

Guruwar Peth

Budhwar Peth

Kashewadi

Ganj Peth

Bhawani Peth

Lohia Nagar

Arun Vaidya Stadium

Laxminarayan Talkies Back Area

Parts of Parvati Darshan and Mitra Mandal Colony

Saras Baug

Shivaji Road

Mukund Nagar

Maharshi Nagar

Meenatai Thackeray Industrial Estate

Apsara Talkies

Shreyas Society

Nearby localities

PMC has advised residents to store water in advance and cooperate during the maintenance work. For more information, citizens can contact their ward offices or visit the PMC official website.