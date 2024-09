Pune Water Cut: Water Supply to Be Suspended in THESE Areas on September 26 – Check Details Here

Pune Residents will experience a disruption in water supply on Thursday, September 26, due to essential maintenance work at the Kedareswar Pumping Station in Katraj. The Pune Water Supply Department will conduct repairs on the main valve and primary water pipeline, resulting in a complete water cut for the day.

Water supply will resume at low pressure on Friday, September 27, but delays are expected. The Kedareswar Pumping Station is a vital water source for the region.

The water cut will affect several localities, including Balaji Nagar, Punyanagari, Kashinath Patil Nagar, Gujarwadi Road, Varkhade Nagar, Omkar and Shri Hari Society areas, Katraj village, Gujarwadi Phata, Bhushan Society, Utkarsh Society, Rajas Society, Kadam Plaza area, Sukhsagar Nagar (Parts 1 and 2), Agam Mandir area, Santosh Nagar, Anjali Nagar, Dattanagar, Jambhulwadi Road, Shivshambho Nagar, Gokulnagar, Sai Nagar, Gajanan Nagar, Kakade Vasti, Ashraf Nagar, Green Park, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, and parts of Super Indira Nagar, Ambegaon Road, Wonder City area, More Baug area, Chandrabhaga Nagar, areas behind Bharati Vidyapeeth, the entire Katraj-Kondhwa Road area, ISKCON Temple area, Tilekar Nagar, Kondhwa Budruk village, Lakshmi Nagar, Somji Bus Stop area, Punyadham Ashram Road, Sai Service, Parage Nagar, Khadi Machine area, Badhe Nagar, Yewlewadi, and Kamthe-Patil Nagar area.

Residents are advised to store sufficient water in advance to minimise inconvenience.

