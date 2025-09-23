Pune Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Moderate to Heavy Rainfall Till Tomorrow

Punekars are experiencing heavy rainfall from Monday night and IMD has issued yellow alert for moderately heavy rainfall for the district on Tuesday and Wednesday. In Mulshi taluka rainfall activity reduced significantly, including areas like Tamhini and Bhira as compared to Sunday, September 21, 2025. Tamhini recorded 56mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30am on Monday, Bhira received 43mm. Meanwhile in city (Shivajinagar, Lohegaon, Pashan, Koregaon Park and Lavale) experienced dry spell till 8:30 am.

According to weather department cloudy weather and scattered rains are due to several weather systems. Right now, a trough (a kind of pressure line) is connected to a cyclonic circulation over the northeast Bay of Bengal. This stretches across the central Bay of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana in the lower atmosphere. In addition, a new low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central and north Bay of Bengal around September 25.



A weather official stated that cyclonic activity is occurring over central Coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern Tamil Nadu in the middle troposphere. IMD data indicates the following rainfall amounts between 8:30 am Sunday and 5:30 pm Monday: Shivajinagar - 5.7mm, Pashan - 2.7mm, Lohegaon - 2mm, Chinchwad - 2mm, and Magarpatta - 0.5mm. Irrigation department officials reported minimal rainfall in the areas that feed water into two of the four dams that supply water to Pune.

Varasgaon and Panshet received 10mm and 7mm of rain, respectively, while Khadakwasla and Temghar remained dry. The combined water storage in these dams is 29.12 TMC, representing 99.9% of their total capacity, slightly exceeding last year's 28.94 TMC (99.3% of capacity).