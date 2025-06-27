Pune Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Ghat Areas from June 28 to July 3

Maharashtra Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department has forecast light rainfall in Pune city from June 28 to July 3. Meanwhile, the ghat regions are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period. According to the IMD, skies will remain generally cloudy throughout the week. Light rain is very likely in the city each day, while isolated places in the ghats may experience heavy downpours.

On June 28 and 29, light rain is expected in Pune with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated spots in the ghats. Similar conditions will continue on June 30.

From July 1 to July 3, the IMD has predicted light rain in the city with heavy rainfall expected at isolated locations in the ghat areas.

After a brief break, the monsoon has picked up pace across Maharashtra. As of 9 a.m. on June 27, rainfall in Pune district was recorded as follows: Kurvande in Lonavala received 88 millimetres, Girivan 72, Bhor 52, Talegaon 21.5, Nimgiri 19, Chinchwad 16.5, Dudulgaon 9, Lavale 6.5, Pashan 1, Narayangaon 1, Dapodi 0.5, Shivajinagar 0.4, and Baramati 0.2.