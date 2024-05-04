Pune Weather Update: City Brace for Sweltering Heat As Temperatures Set To Soar to 42 Degrees Celsius

Pune and its neighboring regions are bracing for continued sweltering conditions, with maximum temperatures expected to remain between 40.0 to 42.0 degrees Celsius. On May 3, Koregaon experienced scorching heat with a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that the mercury will stay within the range of 39.0 to 40.0 degrees Celsius, accompanied by mainly clear skies, from May 04 to May 10.

The NDA region recorded a maximum temperature of 40.0 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecast suggests the maximum temperature to range between 40.0 to 39.0 degrees Celsius from May 04 to May 10 with a mainly clear sky. The Lohegaon Airport region recorded a maximum temperature of 41.0 degrees Celsius the IMD forecast suggests the maximum temperature to range between 41.0 to 40.0 degrees Celsius from May 04 to May 10.

The Pashan and Shivajinagar area recorded a maximum temperature of 40.0 degrees Celsius the IMD predicts the temperature to hover between 40.0 and 39.0 from May 04 to May 10.